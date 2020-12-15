Poor judgement on headlines.

Saturday, The Free Press chose a headline for front page about new "luxury" living units being planned for downtown.

It is important to report to the community what is going on — growth, jobs, etc. are important.

But I wonder if you could have chosen different emphasis, in light of McConnell's failure to pass more COVID-19 relief while citizens are one step away from a deadly disease, financial ruin and homelessness.

The contrast is pretty stark to say the least.

Robin Elfstrand

Mankato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you