Poor judgement on headlines.
Saturday, The Free Press chose a headline for front page about new "luxury" living units being planned for downtown.
It is important to report to the community what is going on — growth, jobs, etc. are important.
But I wonder if you could have chosen different emphasis, in light of McConnell's failure to pass more COVID-19 relief while citizens are one step away from a deadly disease, financial ruin and homelessness.
The contrast is pretty stark to say the least.
Robin Elfstrand
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.