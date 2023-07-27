As we enjoy another warm Minnesota summer, Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) continue to plan for what is looking to be a very active 2023-2024 school year.
Even though the start of another academic year is still weeks away, the MAPS School Board and district leaders are working hard on two large initiatives that look to reshape the public education landscape in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Madison Lake.
First, the MAPS School Board is considering whether to hold a bond referendum on Nov. 7. If approved by school district voters, the bond will be used to improve school safety and security, address early learning and daycare needs within our communities, and begin remodeling West High School, including replacing the swimming pool.
Co-curricular facility needs are also under consideration by the School Board. The last time MAPS held a bond referendum was in 2013, resulting in a 70% approval that led to building Prairie Winds Middle School and major renovations at East High School.
To help make this decision, MAPS has partnered with community survey companies three times (Fall 2021, Winter 2023, Summer 2023) to determine levels of support for facility needs and the tax tolerance of school district voters.
Survey results continue to demonstrate strong approval for the projects identified by the School Board and district leaders, and the community’s willingness to fund such projects with their tax dollars. A final decision on holding a November election will be made in mid-August.
Second, the MAPS School Board is reviewing data collected from students, staff and families about their desired daily experiences with MAPS. It’s still early in the process and there will be opportunities for the greater school community to provide input.
It is clear that regardless of the interest group, flexibility and customization are highly valued. In other words, the days of ‘one size fits all’ education are over for school systems that are future-focused. The data collected will culminate in refreshed goals that will allow the community to clearly gauge the success of its public schools.
So as we look to the 2023-2024 school year in MAPS, there are exciting times ahead that could have a big impact. The potential bond referendum will provide the opportunity to enhance, revitalize and repurpose several school spaces, reflecting our community’s commitment to taking care of its public facilities.
The strategic planning process is already emphasizing the importance of customization and flexibility in our evolving education system. With the support of the school district residents, MAPS will continue providing high quality education experiences and will do an even better job at fulfilling the diverse needs of our students, staff and families.
If we work together, I know we can build even stronger schools within our vibrant community.
Paul Peterson is superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools.
