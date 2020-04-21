COVID-19 has changed the daily life of community members whether the person is a child or an older adult who resides in a nursing facility.
As a currently master of social work student at Minnesota State University, COVID-19 has also changed the graduate school experience. Previously, classes were held on campus weekly with the occasional online class. This provided support from not only the professors but continued support from other members of the cohort who are often managing their employment, their family needs and graduate school.
Due to COVID-19 all classes were moved to online and completing in-person classes and internships have been delayed. This also includes changes in assignments and modifying syllabi. I know I enrolled in this program due to the fact many of the classes were in person.
With these changes, graduate and undergraduate classes are still full price with limited resources for graduate students who may have become unemployed due to COVID-19 and are unable to afford the cost. While some students are able to rely on their parents, what happens to those who aren’t?
What about parents who are unemployed due to COVID-19 and struggle to pay their own bills?
While we are in the midst of the pandemic, we need more conversations to help ensure students are able to continue with their education. I believe there needs to be changes within the collegiate system to help address the above concerns and to allow students to still be able to attend graduate school with flexibly on payments so students are able to meet their daily needs with food, shelter, safety and mental health.
Maddie Johnson
Mankato
