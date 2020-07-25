My response to the letter published July 22 in the Your Views section: The teacher failed to mention any of the Democrats failed policies in his article.
Here are just a few of the Republican failures:
1. The current Republican in the White House failed to attack and contain this rampant spreading coronavirus in January because it would hurt his economy ratings. The infection and death numbers continue to rise horrifically since he said “the virus would magically go away.”
2. Failure to have a plan going forward to stop the spread of the virus. His handling of this has contributed to the high unemployment rate, layoffs and small businesses going under.
3. Failed the farmers with the Trump tariffs as farmers and businesses are paying for it — see CNN Business report Feb. 6. (a. Wisconsin farmer — the trade war has put the added stress on an already fragile business; b. Washington farmer — the trade war has battered my business, Trump phase 2 won’t help.)
4. Failure to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for putting a bounty on our American soldiers in Afghanistan.
5. Failed to hold Trump accountable for other atrocities: (a. Access Hollywood tape and Trump says it’s ok to grope women; b. Asking foreign governments to help Trump's election; c. Commuting sentences for Roger Stone who lied to Congress; and d. Separating children from their parents at the border and putting them in cages; and more.
I am very proud of how we are responsible and care about our people in Minnesota.
Suggestions: You could move to a different state. Please consider teaching your students the Constitution without adding your biased and prejudiced opinions.
Jan Lundquist
Mankato
