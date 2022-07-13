This past school year, from Oct. 1 to June 1,182 students left the Mankato Area Public Schools district. This is in addition to the 310 students that left between 2019 and Oct. 1 of 2021. Students leaving the district will not just impact the school budget but the fabric and culture of our community.
I have a friend who will be open-enrolling her students to Maple River. Her neighbor will attend Minnesota Valley Lutheran, and the neighbor on the other side will still attend Mankato Area schools, while the neighbor across the street will be home schooled.
Only a few years ago, these students attended the same schools, walked to school together and attended events together. They will be lucky if they have the opportunity to wave to one another as they leave and enter their houses on different schedules.
Each parent will dedicate themselves to building relationships within a new school community, and the neighborhood gang will no longer exist.
How can you blame these parents for making decisions about choosing schools that value academic success? On June 27, the Mankato Free Press quoted Supt. Peterson saying, “We’ve got to get into a rhythm because Mankato Area Public Schools prides itself on academic excellence.” If superintendent Peterson, his cabinet, and our elected school board wanted academic excellence, why did they unanimously vote to remove “learning excellence and readiness for a changing world” from Policy 104, on June 20?
Students are leaving the district because they can no longer trust their elected school board, the cabinet members, or the superintendent. This will have a long-lasting effect on the culture and health of our community for decades.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
