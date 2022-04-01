On Wednesday afternoon, about 50 students, faculty, staff and community members gathered on campus at Minnesota State University. They came together for a pleasant Minnesota springtime day — rain mixed with snow — to raise community awareness of the impact of war.
While right now, we are all focused on the conflict in Europe, war and civil war impact more than 70 countries across the globe, touching the lives of many in our community.
As part of my work with anti-war activists, I’ve been able to go to some of the places where war and violence continue to tear apart nations, communities and families. I don’t claim to be an expert, but I can say that the first, last, and most serious victims of war are always the most marginalized members of their society.
It is the weakest who suffer most. Women and girls, children and the elderly, and the poor. Always the poor.
There are few surprises in the way we talk about the current war as it plays out on our televisions. We talk about war like a natural calamity, but it isn’t a hurricane.
War isn’t a monster that appeared unbidden. It was summoned. War is a choice, the inevitable consequence of choices made over and over by leaders who only offer us the choice of how many rockets and what kind of bombs. It’s never the right time to think of building peaceful alternatives.
We prepare for war, act surprised when it comes, and say it was inevitable. How about building for peace?
Mankato students stood in the rain and snow and said in a loud voice that war is not the only option. Peace is possible.
James Dimock
North Mankato
