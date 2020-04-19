It had been three weeks between classes with Master of Social Work students in the Social Work Policy Practice class — one week of spring break and two weeks as we prepared for 100% online classes.
As we gathered over Zoom, my MSW students shared how their lives had turned upside down in a matter of a few weeks. Some shared their own personal stories of illness and the inability to get tested. Some shared financial calamity due to job loss or inability to make an income as they were self-employed. Many shared worries about being able to come up with the resources for summer semester — the last semester of their program. All shared how their MSW practicum, as a requirement for earning their MSW degree, was being detrimentally impacted.
A few students had their placements terminated. Once the stay-at-home order came into effect, many had their placements suspended. Some students were able to do non-client contact work. Some were fortunate enough to serve their clients via telehealth. All are worried about how the skills and experiences they are supposed to be getting to prepared them for master’s level social work practice is being negatively impacted.
There was definitely a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness.
We also talked about the important work that they, as social workers, are doing — with most of the work essential, but not much recognized by our community. Students talked about the hardship many of their clients were already experiencing pre-COVID-19, with COVID-19 exacerbating these hardships.
We talked about the hardship many of the practicum agencies were experiencing, in particular small non-profit agencies who rely on community support to survive. We talked about the “invisible” people in our society, not being thought of or talked about as our elected officials enact measures to help some people and some businesses survive.
In our class we had already read a short article about taking action, and how silence is an action. We talked about the Advocacy model taught in our class, and I shared that they had valuable experiences and points of view that could be shared with our community through writing letters to the editor.
We discussed how many leaders in our community read traditional media to learn about issues and events going on in the community. We discussed how sociopolitical empowerment comes from taking collective action.
So, each student was offered the opportunity to reflect on living in the age of COVID-19. They could reflect on a personal level, on a professional level, or a combination of both.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, Ph.D., MSW, LISW is a professor of social work at Minnesota State University. She lives in North Mankato.
