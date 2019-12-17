I and several other students at Minnesota State University wanted to attend the Blue Earth and Nicollet County town halls hosted by Rep. Jim Hagedorn Saturday. However, both were scheduled inconveniently for us.
Many students were unable to adjust their work schedules to attend because it was announced the week of the event. It also fell on the day of graduation and the first weekend of our winter break.
Many students who could attend were unable to ask questions. I contacted Congressman Hagedorn’s Mankato office and was told that only those with government-issued IDs showing residence in the county would be able to ask in-county questions. No alternative options were offered for those of us who live and vote in Blue Earth County, but do not have one.
We have also raised the possibility of using student IDs with Hagedorn’s staff before, but I was told they would not work for this event.
Hagedorn has expressed views on issues including education, climate change, LGBTQ rights, gun violence and countless others showing he is out of touch with and a threat to the futures of the majority of people our age.
We should be able ask questions to hold him accountable on them. I hope Hagedorn makes his future town halls more accommodating to the needs of students.
But, even if he does not, we will not hesitate to ensure he is held accountable at the ballot box in November.
Chris Russert
Mankato
