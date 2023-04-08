I am a student attending Minnesota State University, and I'm writing in response to “Student Government passes resolution to support a bill advocating for increased mental health clinic” published Feb. 8 in the student newspaper.
I would like to start by acknowledging how much this clinic has gotten students actively involved with bill writing and advocacy. This clinic is not only providing opportunities for my peers and I, but it helps give back to the community daily and helps our students.
Mental health resources on campus are not limited, but there could be more.
Bill HF 586 passing could make a huge difference for our students, faculty and community members.
I am a student with ADHD, and I have had troubles finding mental services I can afford and one that I work well with. Implementing a mental health clinic on campus like this could help me focus on my studies more, allow me to get needed prescriptions easier and make resources more available.
Courtney Lueschen
Mankato
