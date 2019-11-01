I endorse Tracy Stuewe for St. Peter School Board. I do so without reservation because I have witnessed firsthand Stuewe's energy, commitment, and ability to candidly describe and address challenges when she sees them.
Tracy believes in the power and importance of education for all of St. Peter's students and devotes herself to staying informed about school practices and policies.
She's active as a volunteer, never loses her sense of humor, and, most importantly, she has as profound sense of what it means to both respect teachers and advocate for students. That matters.
Nobody will care more or work harder to stay informed, participate fully, and ask the hard questions, especially about special education and the needs of all of our kids.
Tracy understands that no two students are exactly alike; They all have different needs, gifts, and challenges. She's committed to addressing them. I wholeheartedly recommend Tracy.
Rebecca T. Fremo
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.