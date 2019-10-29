I endorse Tracy Stuewe for St. Peter School Board.
I appreciate her knowledge of special education issues and the dedication she has shown to it through her involvement on local and state levels.
I also am thankful for Stuewe's constant efforts to improve communication between the schools and families.
Lastly I respect her commitment and dedication to doing the best for her own kids, and I believe she will bring that same determination to serving all kids through the School Board.
I look forward to having her voice represent the families of St. Peter.
Vote with me for Stuewe for the St. Peter School Board.
April Malphurs
St. Peter
