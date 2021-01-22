The clarity of your Monday editorial — "Fight for equity must continue" — was noteworthy. It aligns very closely with advocates of identity politics who aggressively encourage people to adopt an aggrieved group based on their physical, political or social identities.
An example of how this viewpoint manifests itself is taken from this editorial. Three times in mid sentence the "b" in black was capitalized. In the same piece, mid-sentence the "w" in white was not. How does this subtle bias in style, highlighted in your editorial, advance racial harmony or equality?
How is this not to be taken as the advancement of one race at the expense of another? Is this how equity and equality looks like implemented through social justice?
Unfortunately lost in the identity politics narrative of struggle, division, envy and enmity is the importance of taking personal responsibility for your decisions and actions. In short, the importance of building your character and being accountable for the results.
When held to this principle standard, personal responsibility ascends over the effort to justify an individual's actions based on the group's political objectives. Further, properly focusing on individual character development would best honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s hope "for a day when people would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
Editor's note: The Free Press capitalizes "B" in Black in accordance with Associated Press style, which recently determined Black was a specific ethnic group such as "Latino" or "Native American," which are capitalized due to their status as proper nouns. White is not capitalized because it is considered a description of the physical characteristic of a number of ethnicities.
