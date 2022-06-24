At the Mankato School Board’s June 20 meeting one speaker, apparently against affirming policies toward transgender students, claimed ”There’s male and there’s female; that’s all there is.”
Only in the fantasy world of the "Christian" Right with its relentless crusade to weaponize government to marginalize and oppress LGBT Americans by any means necessary (via banning same-sex marriage and adoption, banning LGBT military service, reinstating anti-sodomy laws and revoking anti-discrimination protections.
In reality, transgender and non-gender-conforming youth exist, notwithstanding Christian Right apocalyptic horror.
Trevor Project data show LGBT youth face especially-frequent bullying and discrimination. They are over four times as likely to attempt suicide as non-LGBT youth. More than half of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. They face elevated risk for depression, thoughts of suicide, and attempting suicide compared to cisgender and straight youth.
Christian Right dogma insists gender is biologically determined and immutable (corollary: transgender kids do not exist). Wrong — just ask transgender youth (I know several) and their families.
Tennessee’s lopsidedly-Republican Legislature is considering allowing teachers to go unpunished for deliberately misgendering students, and Christian Right groups like the so-called Alliance Defending Freedom advocate for teachers who refuse to use students’ preferred pronouns consistent with their gender identity (unprofessional and disrespectful to transgender youth).
The right’s hateful war on transgender youth includes barring them from sports, forcing them to use bathrooms that violate their gender identity, banning gender-affirming medical treatments (or equating them with child abuse, as in Texas) and allowing teachers to deliberately misgender their students.
In future school board elections, it’s essential to support candidates respectful and affirming to LGBT youth and reject the hateful Christian Right ideology and agenda.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
