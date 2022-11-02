The Free Press reported that we face a $6 million loss in revenue for the school district due to declining enrollment numbers. The school board we elect will be confronted with unpopular decisions to balance our school's budget while attempting to maintain educational quality, which is why this election is essential.
I support Kari Pratt. As a former teacher in our district, current substitute teacher, and business owner, she understands our district's challenges and will advocate for student support and better communication.
I support Jamie Aanenson. As a business owner and an active school volunteer, he has shown knowledge of school policy and a self-sacrificing dedication to academic excellence and accountability.
I support Brianne Vogt. She plans to make school safety and transparency her full-time job as a School Board member.
I support Joel Hollerich for the two-year term. His wife is a teacher, and he understands diverse needs; he will ensure all students are represented and heard.
I support Shannon Sinning; he understands budgets and is a friend to everyone. I like Darren Kern; he is committed to being an excellent principal in another district.
I disagree with Patrick Baker, Kristi Schuck and Jodi Sapp, as they have overseen the decline in enrollment during their terms.
Baker advocated for a Greater Mankato Growth and Mankato school partnership that contradicts the goal of working together as a community and listening to all stakeholders. Schuck and Sapp voted to remove "learner excellence and readiness" in policy 104, our school mission and vision.
Our school needs to value education first and foremost. They are good people but need to be a better fit for this job.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.