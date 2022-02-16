I am a Minnesota State University faculty member, and I am an internationally recognized expert on climate change and environment.
My credentials include, being named Jefferson Science Fellow by the National Academy of Sciences, serving as Senior Science Advisor in the Office of Global Climate Change at the U.S. Agency for International Development, serving 16 years on the International Geographical Union Commission on Mountains as Indicators of Global Change, and being named a Fulbright Senior Scholar.
I study and document climate crises around the globe. This is not a what-might-be-coming-our-way-sometime situation that involves further consideration. This is real and it is happening now, and it is happening here and everywhere.
Now is the time to invest in climate change adaptive and resilient technologies and infrastructure, and even more important, now is the time to implement greenhouse gas mitigation actions. An easy way to begin this is to cooperate with and learn from other communities.
This past Friday, I read the Mankato Free Press article, "Mankato Considers Joining Climate Change Coalition."
Given that, literally, the entire planet is truly in a climate crisis, including all communities in Minnesota, I cannot urge you strongly enough to support our city in joining the Cities Climate Caucus.
Donald A. Friend
Mankato
