A big "thumbs up" to the merchants requiring face coverings to enter the store.
Recently, I went to two merchants. At the store not requiring masks, my estimate is only 30 percent of the shoppers were wearing a mask and many of the employees were wearing them incorrectly.
The other merchant required face coverings and had an employee at the entrance ensuring the rule was followed.
Taking this information into consideration, I know which merchant I will support.
Rochelle Major
Mankato
