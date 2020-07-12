When COVID-19 crossed our state borders, the University of Minnesota had the facilities and faculty expertise to expedite clinical trials, and students quickly created low-cost ventilators to treat patients.
Research innovations took place because of existing campus laboratories. In addition, the Waseca Regional Outreach Center recently connected farmers like me for a virtual crop seminar with four U of M crop scientists.
While I live miles from the Twin Cities campus, the U of M continues to impact my health and economic well being by fulfilling its research and land grant missions.
As the Minnesota Legislature comes together for another special session, I recognize that their past investments in the U of M continuously make a difference in every corner of our state. I strongly encourage our legislators to address our state’s current challenges, by their continued investment to maintain research capabilities at the University.
Pat Duncanson
Mapleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.