When COVID-19 crossed our state borders, the University of Minnesota had the facilities and faculty expertise to expedite clinical trials, and students quickly created low-cost ventilators to treat patients.

Research innovations took place because of existing campus laboratories. In addition, the Waseca Regional Outreach Center recently connected farmers like me for a virtual crop seminar with four U of M crop scientists.

While I live miles from the Twin Cities campus, the U of M continues to impact my health and economic well being by fulfilling its research and land grant missions.

As the Minnesota Legislature comes together for another special session, I recognize that their past investments in the U of M continuously make a difference in every corner of our state. I strongly encourage our legislators to address our state’s current challenges, by their continued investment to maintain research capabilities at the University.

Pat Duncanson

Mapleton

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you