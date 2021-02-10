What is wrong with these people? Week after week leads to year after year. I, like many others have been asking this same question. All this stuff, yet millions still loyally follow him.
Don't they see? Don't they listen? Don't they care? I shrug my shoulders, shake my head and try to make sense of it. I couldn't until this week.
What is wrong with these people? Nothing. That's the answer — nothing is wrong. It goes back years. Defrauding charities, students, employees, lenders and even family members — nothing wrong here. Dodging the draft? Nothing wrong. Groping and grabbing women and girls? Nothing. Insults and lies thrown at his fellow candidates? Nothing. Having affairs with multiple women including a porn star? Nothing.
Mocking Hispanics, Asians and disabled? Nothing Having secret connections with Russia to help win the 2016 election? Nothing. The lies, 33,000+ of them? Nothing. The crooks and convicts on his team? Nothing. The first impeachment? Nothing.
Bastardizing of the Christian faith including gassing people on the church steps to take a photo holding an upside down bible? Nothing. Kids in cages? Nothing. The nearly $1 billion in unknown personal debt? Nothing.
The inaction and lies about the COVID pandemic with nearly 400,000 dead? Nothing. The big lie about the 2020 election? Nothing. Finally "he summoned, assembled and lit the flame" of the mob that attacked our Capitol and leaders? Nothing. Morally right or wrong?
There really is nothing wrong with these people. They supported him then and they do now. After all, "I could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and my people would still vote for me."
Kim Henrickson
North Mankato
