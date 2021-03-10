I am responding to Eric Litynski’s March 5 letter in The Free Press, “Equality bill endangers religious freedom.”
First, he contends that since Rep. Jim Hagedorn was re-elected, that proves that he supports the values of the majority of his constituents. In 2020, Hagdorn won his congressional seat with only 48.59% of voters, which means a majority voted for someone else.
Next, by referring to previous writer Blake Couey’s appeal as “emotional,” he invalidates Couey’s lived experience.
Litynski has the valid fear that should the act pass, expressing his conservative Christian moral views on sex may cause him to be called a bigot. That epithet can apply with or without the Equality Act.
He fears that his actions could lead to accusations of criminality. Already in Minnesota if he discriminates against a gay person, he may face legal consequences. The act would make it the same throughout the country. Good.
Last year, the United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision written by Neil Gorsuch, confirmed that the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act will explicitly state what the Supreme Court has already said.
Thus, Couey and other LGBTQ individuals will be protected from discrimination and the law will limit the efforts of Litynski and others to inject their religious morals into the law of our multicultural nation.
Lynn Solo
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.