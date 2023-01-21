Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights, and even reproductive care, have been in flux — with a new horror story coming from every corner:
• Pre-teens being forced to carry to term.
• Miscarriages being criminalized.
• Children being taken away.
• Being forcibly sterilized.
• Doctors being blocked from providing care.
With every new testimony, it becomes more and more clear to me that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision was less about life and more about control.
Here in Minnesota, the impact of Roe’s reversal has been felt less keenly, but that’s not for lack of trying. For that reason, we must codify reproductive rights for all Minnesotans. The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) would establish the fundamental right for every Minnesotan to make their own choices when receiving reproductive care.
Whether you choose to have an abortion, undergo fertility treatment, or carry a pregnancy to term is not my business, nor is it the business of any government official. It’s yours and yours alone. The only people who should be involved are you and your doctors.
Fighting for and passing the PRO Act will ensure it stays that way.
Maggie Dimock
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.