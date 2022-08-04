In England the Founding Fathers had lived through high-handed rule by unelected, unaccountable government officials. They wrote our Constitution to prevent that from happening here.
But as suggested in some of my earlier letters to the editor, over time Congress relinquished some of its legislative branch duties and powers in important areas — rule making — to the administrative branch. The result was expanding federal government control over society to guess who: unelected, unaccountable bureaucracies.
Last term the U.S. Supreme Court decided West Virginia et al v. Environmental Protection Agency in a way, I think, recognizes the constitutional framework of separation of powers. The court was clear that if an unelected agency is going to issue rules that will make a major impact on society it must have explicit authority from Congress to do so.
The usual suspects criticized the court for essentially telling the executive branch to stay in their lane and the legislative branch to do its job.
But the way I see it, in order to maintain its credibility with those who believe structure, process, consistency and the rule of law are critical to good government, the Supreme Court must follow the Constitution.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
