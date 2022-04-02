I read with dismay the recent article about the necessary removal of diseased ash trees in Mankato and North Mankato.
In the 1960 and 1970s elm trees were similarly removed because of Dutch elm disease. The question arises, why do cities continue to promote and plant a narrow variety of tree species on boulevards and public spaces?
Majestic tree-lined streets are becoming a thing of the past. Native trees age and are removed. If replaced they are often replaced with non-native ornamental trees and fast-growing, short-lived hybrids.
Minnesota has 53 native species of trees. Species that are important for pollinators, birds, insects, animals — and to combat climate change. Yet the choices for boulevard trees in Mankato and North Mankato are limited to 10 or fewer species, with very few choices for native trees.
Another example of shortsightedness is evident with the 100+ year old, majestic cottonwoods at Spring Lake Park. What is missing — 10-, 20- and 30-year-old replacement cottonwoods for the future. There are similar examples in other parks.
Biodiversity, on public and private property, is important for the health of urban forests, becoming carbon neutral and quality of life.
The 1950s mentality of planting rows of same age, same species trees is over. Mankato and North Mankato don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Cities across the nation have developed model ordinances and policies to ensure diverse and sustainable urban forests.
The costly spread of diseases and tree loss can be minimized. Now is the time for our elected officials and city staff to develop policies to ensure a biodiverse and healthy urban forest for today and the future.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
