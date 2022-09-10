In a recent ad published by the Mankato Free Press on behalf of Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk there was an included photo of Fred Froehlich, mayor of Nicollet, along with myself and former Mankato City Councilmember Mark Frost.
Mr. Froehlich was cited as “president of the Swan Lake Area Wildlife Association,” which was incorrect. Mayor Froehlich, Mr. Frost and I discussed with Dr. Jensen water quality, water storage and conservation issues as well as issues relevant to municipalities.
The Swan Lake Area Wildlife Association had no connection with the visit nor does it endorse any political candidates. I personally had provided Mayor Froehlich’s affiliation with the Swan Lake Area Wildlife Association as a background to folks with Dr. Jensen’s campaign as additional personal information.
I apologize to Mayor Froehlich, the Swan Lake Area Wildlife Association and the Jensen campaign for this incorrect credit.
Eric Anderson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.