Black Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by a police officer than white Americans; 13% percent of the U.S. population is black, but 24 percent of all police killings were of black Americans (June 2, 2020, Statistica).
This is all out of proportion.
#SayTheirNames: George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Michelle Shirley, Redel Jones, Kenney Watkins, Stephon Clark, Laquan McDonald, Justin Howel, Sean Monterrosa, Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Ezell Ford, Jamel Floyd, Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Aiyana Jones, Alton Sterling, Oscar Grant, Sean Bell, Walter Scott, Dontre Hamilton, John Crawford.
Ubiquitous videos seem to show that police officers have little trouble taking custody of white Americans without killing them. This surely seems like racism. I’m not surprised when my white friends and I think, “But what can just one person do about racism?”
Racism is systemic … it relates to entire systems, rather than a small unit. Systemic means we all have to get together and advocate for change in the education system, the health care system, the justice system, the economic system, the housing system, the distribution system. None of those are working well for people who are not part of the majority cultures.
Systems change happens through networks, policies and procedures. Look at business policies. Review networks. Examine procedures. Who is privileged? What norms are assumed? What about people who do not have those privileges or networks? Can there be adaptations? Should there be adaptations?
My mantra is one action every day. Today, my one thing was writing this letter. I hope my neighbors will take one action every day.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
