As health-care professionals, I and others spend all day washing our hands. We’re hand-washing even more now that COVID-19 cases are rising again in Minnesota.
As we head into the winter months, we wanted to share our own skin care tips to keep your hands clean without getting cracked or dry. Try using a moisturizing soap, pat your hands dry, and immediately slather your skin with a thick moisturizing cream. And if you want, don’t stop at your hands, go ahead and put moisturizer on the rest of your skin to keep it happy too.
Unfortunately, hand-washing alone isn’t going to cut it this winter. What’s really going to help you (and us) is to flatten this new curve.
It’s necessary for us all to keep up with social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings. While Gov. Tim Walz has already set up restrictions and closures to keep us all safe, we all need to do our part to help. So be sure to get your flu shot, wear your masks in public spaces, and find creative ways to celebrate with loved ones, as hard as this can be.
Follow these simple tips to keep your families safe, hospital numbers down — and don’t forget to keep your hands clean and soft.
Lance Deeter
North Mankato
