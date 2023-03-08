As faith leaders in the greater Mankato area, we urge our elected officials to pass Paid Family and Medical Leave. Our faith traditions challenge us and our elected leaders to take care of one another in times of hardship.
Sadly, the vast majority of Minnesotans don't have access to paid family and medical leave when they face hardship in caring for themselves and each other.
One in four new mothers returns to work when their baby is only two weeks old in Minnesota. Women, people of color, low-wage workers and rural Minnesotans top the list of those least likely to have access to paid family and medical leave.
The struggles to lessen and eliminate these racial and gender gaps are compounded by the struggle of many small employers, including faith institutions, who are often unable to provide PFML to their employees. Not because they don't want to, but because it is financially out of reach.
This means every day, Minnesotans face impossible choices between losing a paycheck or caring for a new child, an aging loved one, or themselves. For many, it can be the difference between paying their bills and going hungry. But nearly every other country in the world provides paid family and medical leave.
Minnesota has an opportunity to invest in this program, and put some of our surplus into action. If we truly value families, we need to start showing it by passing paid family and medical leave.
Rev. Matthew Sipe, Rev. Melanie Wallschlaeger, Mohamed Abdulkadir, Rev. Dr. Liz Mahan, Rev. Chris Culuris, Rev. Andrew Davis, Rev. Ava Adams-Morris, Bailey DeVetter, Rev. Nikoli Falenshek, Rev. Alan Bray
