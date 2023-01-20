The Center for Public Integrity on their website Nov. 29 published a very interesting article by James B. Steele titled "How Four Decades of Tax Cuts Fueled Inequality."
I will quote a portion of the summary. “Over the last four decades the federal tax system has been transformed into something akin to a private equity fund for wealthy taxpayers, giving them remarkable returns from multiple sources. As Congress showered them with benefits most Americans struggled to keep up with the cost of living.
“The flow of money to those at the top is at the heart of the growing concentration of wealth. The more money you make, the more opportunities to save and allow your excess income to compound.”
Steele also has a recent book out called "America: What Went Wrong? The Crisis Deepens."
John W. Kluge
New Ulm
