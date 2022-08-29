Any spending increase by the City of Mankato over 10% is irresponsible. Inflation is around 8%, so find a budget that nearly meets that figure. Don't prepay any loans, as inflated dollars in the future will cost us less to pay off the loans.
The proposed 33% tax increase to homeowners is absolutely crazy. And this is on top of a nearly 10% increase that I experienced last year.
Go back to the drawing board and find a budget that meets the reality that the taxpayers are living with.
Charlie Hurd
Mankato
