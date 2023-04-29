I see that the Republicans are foaming at the mouth about our national debt. There is a simple solution to our national debt, and that is tax the rich.
Since President Ronald Reagan, we have decreased taxes on the rich to where a billionaire pays no taxes. When we don’t tax the rich, the government spending falls on the middle class and poor.
Because we are no longer taxing the rich, we pay 15% more in taxes, and we have doubled our national debt because of this. In addition, when we tax the rich, they will pay into Medicare and Social Security, like the rest of us, which will generate billions for these programs.
The sad reality is that Democrats have tried passing bills to tax the rich, only to have their bills voted down by Republicans. Red states, such as South Dakota, now have tax havens for billionaires to hide their money.
When billionaires don’t pay their taxes, the middle class suffers with higher tax rates and higher national debt, which ultimately falls on our children and grandchildren to pay.
Mary Ebert
Kilkenny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.