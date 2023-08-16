Congress is now considering the Farm Bill, which will steer what decisions policymakers and farmers make over the next five years.
Our current farming system is broken, as it unfairly incentivizes certain crops that may not be best for human, environmental or economic health while leaving other crops to fend for themselves. Plus, it encourages the high use of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers that can be harmful to our water as well as to our health.
The commodities that benefit most from the Farm Bill are sugar (not great for human health), cotton (terrible for the soil, uses a lot of water), corn (most of which goes to animal feed, sweeteners and ethanol and is terrible for the soil), wheat and soybeans.
What this means is that taxpayer dollars are being used to subsidize unhealthy farming practices and large agribusinesses and corporate farms.
The 2023 Farm Bill should be crafted to:
1. Lower carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions from farming practices,
2. Protect our watersheds by minimizing fertilizer and other chemical runoff,
3. Promote soil health by minimizing tillage and incentivizing cover crops,
4. Minimize the use of fossil fuels, which are changing the climate of the planet,
5. Promote solar and wind energy and battery technologies on farms and in rural areas,
6. Re-examine commodity programs to encourage a greater diversity of crops,
7. Re-examine crop insurance programs so that taxpayers don't subsidize wasteful and poor farming practices, and
8. Support small family farmers who grow food, not commodities.
Citizens need to contact their representatives and senators to tell them that we want responsible use of taxpayer dollars and healthy, sustainable farming practices.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
