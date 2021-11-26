The headline article in the Sunday edition was well done and well presented but not unexpected.
After reading time after time whenever a group of citizens (read: taxpayers) come together and present so many ideas for the city — to provide this, that or the other thing — it seems that nobody has any idea of what it will cost them.
It's a known fact though it appears not all are aware of it, that any government — whether it be city, state or federal — doesn't give anybody anything for nothing. Governments do not have their own money, only taxpayer dollars. So when a government provides something, whether it dresses up the city or not, guess who pays with increased property taxes?
Granted, large industry taxes are high even though most have high-end "legal beagles" to try to hold expenses down as best they can. But they also feel the tax burden.
That's part of the cost of doing business in a community. But when taxpayers come along and ask for this or beg for that to be provided by the city, that's where each and every property owner is affected and becomes involved with the additional tax created to pay for the gift.
Maybe a little more thought should be put into what the city (we) can afford to spend on some of these frivolities. I'm sure it would be great to build a brand new swimming pool in town to supplement (or replace?) the old Tourtellotte Park facility but can we afford it?
It is also great that North Mankato keeps adding bangles and beads at Caswell such as over highway pedestrian walks, but can they afford it?
It's a vicious circle but, like it or not, that's the way it is. Either go without or a little bit less or pay the piper with regular tax increases.
Charles Westermayer
Mankato
