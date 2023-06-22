This year, our local governments implemented property tax increases that did not require a public vote, and the school district plans to request another tax increase in November, further burdening vulnerable community members.
In December, our area witnessed a series of property tax increases. Blue Earth County approved a 6% tax levy increase, while Mankato and North Mankato approved 8% and 7.7% property tax increases, respectively. As reported, in an "Our View," by the Mankato Free Press, Mankato's 8% tax increase resulted in an effective 26% increase when accounting for increases in property values. Mankato Area Public Schools approved a 5.18% property tax levy increase (see mankatotaxes.org).
These tax hikes disproportionately affect individuals on fixed incomes, forcing them to make difficult choices such as reducing medication or deferring essential home repairs. Families struggling with inflation will face even more hardships due to these property tax increases.
During a recent school board meeting, Supt. Paul Peterson emphasized the urgency of a forthcoming property tax referendum that will be held in November. While investing in education is crucial, we must carefully consider the impact on the financial well-being of our community members. We need to assess the effects of these tax increases on our community and seek alternative solutions to ensure equitable access to education without imposing disproportionate burdens.
It is vital to strike a balance between meeting community needs and safeguarding the financial security of our residents. Let us work collaboratively to promote fairness and compassion in finding responsible budgetary solutions that prioritize the well-being of all members of our community.
Taxpayers are paying a premium for a deficient MAPS education product. Ouch.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
