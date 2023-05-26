Minnesota just “improved” its teacher pension system by reducing the full retirement age from 66 to 65. Minnesota’s pension system has been pathetic in comparison to all of its neighboring states, and after this change, it remains shamefully pathetic.
I say shame on the politicians in this state, particularly the Democrats. Full control of the branches of government and a massive surplus and you can only bring yourself to offer what is nothing but a slap in the face to the educators that make our education system the envy of many.
I work in education and many of us risked our well-being and lives serving students during the pandemic and were rightfully lauded as heroes for doing so. So much for those platitudes.
I am approaching the end of my career, but if I were a young teacher I’m not sure that I’d stake my future on a state that cares so very little for its educators. My suspicion is that the need to retain our older teachers was part of the calculation for those who made this pathetic attempt at appeasing teachers.
I know that staffing our schools has become increasingly difficult, but maintaining a system that is uncompetitive and embarrassing seems woefully shortsighted and ignorant.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
