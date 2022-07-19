Mankato Area Public Schools is committed to excellence.
In 2021, the school district revised its vision and mission statements to reinforce and publicly acknowledge its commitment to safe, equitable and inclusive school experiences for all. The priorities identified in the previous mission statement (Assuring learning excellence and readiness for a changing world) have not been abandoned. These priorities remain embedded as part of the new core values included in the 2021 changes, one of which is “Committed to Excellence”.
Too often in today’s discourse individuals seek to tear down and pit us against each other. At MAPS, we seek to build up our school district and focus on the future so we can deliver on building pathways to opportunity, and we invite everyone in the community to join us on that journey.
The teachers and staff of Mankato Area Public Schools work tremendously hard to provide high quality, safe and relevant learning experiences for each student in the system. The adults in our school system demonstrate their commitment to excellence every day. All actions and decisions focus on what’s best for students to achieve at high levels and reach their highest potential.
MAPS is proud of its history in preparing students for their future, and the entire organization remains committed to doing everything we can to ensure that excellence remains a central focus for each school, classroom and student.
Paul Peterson. Superintendent
Mankato Area Public Schools
