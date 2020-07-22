I was shocked Wednesday morning to read one of the letters in my newspaper. There is so much partisanship in our society these days, and I think that there are many of us would like to see everyone working together.
The letter was written by a teacher who described how he tells his students the differences in the two major political parties. I don't think that was appropriate information to be taught.
My question is how much has his life improved in the past four years especially since the beginning of 2020?
Carol Drahota
New Ulm
