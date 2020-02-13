It hit me like a ton of bricks. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union speech was playing up to the cameras.
That wasn't right. Wow, I still don't understand why the entire Congress can't even get along for 1 1/2 hours. But when the cameras are rolling on prime time TV and in front of her fellow Democrats, I understand billions were probably watching around the world.
We tell our children not to bully and act like a grown person then we see a person we are supposed to respect act like this.
This is exactly why the speech should not be televised. I think it was Woodrow Wilson who brought the speech out in the public eye and then Lyndon Johnson brought it into primetime TV.
It should just be sent to the vice president, House and Senate. Then no party could use it as a publicity stunt.
This is just an opportunity for a party to use it as political clout to send their message.
Doug Bengtson
North Mankato
