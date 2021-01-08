I am feeling a bit sorry for Donald Trump. These last few weeks, he has only been applying the Golden Rule. Unfortunately, it is not the one taught to us as children by our mothers.
Donald Trump learned his from his father. It goes like this: He who has the gold, makes the rules.
Trump has been trying to teach this rule to his followers for some time. It is a tough sell in a democracy. You must diminish reason and civility to get followers to focus on single issues and not be concerned about unintended consequences.
Your mother’s rule is complex and tears at your conscience.
Trump's rule allows you to simplify your thought process and blindly follow him. I am thankful that he has failed, but, there is a smarter, more devious version of Trump in the Lone Star State and the battle between which version of the Golden Rule prevails will continue.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
