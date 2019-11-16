I see another headline in the news, see another number, see another list of names that belong to faceless ghosts, but feel nothing.
What have we done to ourselves, that we are indifferent to so many lives being lost?
Another school, another shopping center, another festival. I'm horrified, but I don’t do anything.
How many lives lost, how many children dead, how much blood spilled before something is done?
How are we so desensitized? Hearing another group of people dying because of senseless violence, seeing the news reports, hearing the words, not really understanding.
This won’t happen to me, I say. It’s impossible.
My dreams tell me otherwise — screams, a voice over the intercom, banging guns.
Alabama. Arizona. Arkansas. California. Colorado. Connecticut. D.C. Florida. Georgia. Illinois. Indiana. Iowa. Kansas. Kentucky. Louisiana. Maryland. Massachusetts. Michigan. Mississippi. Missouri. Montana. Nevada. New Jersey. New Mexico. New York. North Carolina. Ohio. Oklahoma. Oregon. Pennsylvania. South Carolina. Tennessee. Texas. Utah. Virginia. Washington. West Virginia. Wisconsin.
How many in these states have to see places people were shot? How many wonder, am I next?
Whenever I go out, I am terrified. Where can I hide? Who would I save?
I am 16.
I should be worried about school, what my friends are doing, and instead I fear for my life?
What do we have to do to make it safe to live here? What do we have to do to make them realize?
Will they never do something, until they are affected? Will they ignore it, until their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, are wounded? Scarred? Killed?
And by then, how many will be left to save?
Katharine Davis
Madelia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.