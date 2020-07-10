Abortion by telemedicine is growing as an option in certain states where the COVID-19 has caused many abortion clinics to close.
According to The New York Times, the program called TelAbortion has expanded to at least 13 states. They are trying to add new states as fast as possible. Women in neighboring states cross state lines so TelAbortion can serve them.
Franklin Graham said that while the world is frantically trying to save lives from the virus, the distributors of death are hard at work trying to make it easier to abort babies.
Pray that women not be led astray by the lies they are fed about the evil of abortion. Pray also for the end of legal abortion.
And while this is going on, what is the Mankato Free Press doing during the pandemic, the riots, looting, burning, damaging statues and harming innocent people? Running anti-Trump, anti-American political cartoons, on which hoped that President Trump would get the COVID-19 virus.
How un-American can you get? Keep hope folks, and remember, God is in charge, and the scales will be balanced.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
