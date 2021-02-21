As a hospice chaplain, I regularly talked with people in their last few months of life. They usually did not fear death, but they did fear the suffering involved with the dying process.
Righteous suffering, as when we endure pain or hardship for a just cause, can lead to spiritual growth. But not all suffering has a divine purpose. Otherwise, why did Jesus heal the sick and the lame? He performed many miracles, but a big part of his ministry was relieving the suffering of others.
Lent is typically a time of sacrifice and reflection, culminating in the retelling of the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus. Whipped, beaten and nailed to a cross, he cried out, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Was Jesus asking for his suffering to end?
Crucifixion usually took two or three days, but Jesus died after just six hours. Did his heavenly father interfere with a “natural death” in order to end Jesus’ suffering?
The fact that Jesus died in only six hours tells me he was not forsaken in the end. Likewise, I don’t believe God would forsake me if I were suffering from a terminal illness, and I don’t believe God would want me to forsake others.
During this Lenten season, I invite all Minnesotans to reflect on Christ's calling to act with love, mercy, and compassion. Medical aid in dying gives terminally ill people a way to end their suffering.
If you want that option for yourself or your loved ones, call your elected officials and ask them to support the End-of-Life Options Act, which will be introduced in the Minnesota Legislature next week.
