In the mid-1990s, my first job out of college was selling health insurance. I wasn’t very good at it — my boss used to say I was a “chatter” not a “closer” — but I learned a lot. I had to pass a test, and I have been interested in health-care policy for three decades.
I learned a lot more recently in St. Paul as legislators and citizen advocates debated H.F. 96, a bill that would expand access to MinnesotaCare, providing health insurance to thousands of Minnesotans. Witness after witness testified that increasing access to health care is absolutely essential for economic development in rural Minnesota.
Without access to health care, young families leave outstate Minnesota never to return. Without quality insurance, farms and homes are lost every year to bankruptcy. Small business can’t provide reliable, affordable coverage and they lose workers.
As common sense as H.F. 96 is, there is opposition. The health insurance industry is terrified of a bill that would make them compete. What I know about health insurance is that the industry profits by keeping premiums high (they’ve doubled in eight years) and claims low. Collect as much as you can; pay as little as possible. Private insurance isn’t more affordable or reliable. Its essence puts profits before people.
Minnesota has a historic opportunity to give outstate communities and families the resources they need to thrive. H.F. 96 is a big part of that.
Our legislators — Sen. Nick Frentz, Rep. Jeff Brand and Rep. Luke Frederick — need to hear from you. Tell them to back H.F. 96 and give Minnesota families, farmers and small businesses the support they need to thrive.
James Dimock
North Mankato
