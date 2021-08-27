I was a child during the polio epidemic. We had several neighbors who were afflicted and still bear the scars of that disease.
I am so thankful that our local, state and national leaders of that era were above taking political stances regarding that disease and instead helped in the mass vaccination of entire communities.
It seems odd to me that the very people who vaccinate cattle, hogs and sheep are so resistant to protecting their own families and neighbors. Those religious leaders who preach that only God can protect you should be reminded of an old adage — go ahead and pray, but keep rowing toward the shore.
Vaccines and the wearing of masks are our oars.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
