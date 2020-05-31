I would just like to shout out my thankfulness, appreciation and gratitude to all the businesses now opening up again.
The closings were a huge sacrifice made for the health and welfare of our community. In opening your doors under strict guidelines you deserve our appreciation again for all the precautions being put in place to keep your employees and customers safe from contracting or spreading COVID-19.
As customers, we can remove our masks when we return home from our errands, business or shopping, but you and your employees must keep the masks in place for an entire work day.
Those first responders and health-care care employees also deserve immense gratitude as they don their personal protective equipment every day. Do thank them all as opportunities arise.
Thanks, too, to all fellow citizens wearing masks, and keeping their distance. We are all in this together. The masks are a sign of our solidarity. They signify a caring community committed to taking care of one another.
Just because one may have tested negative one day does not mean continued immunity the next. We are learning asymptomatic persons can share the virus without knowing it.
Our smiles of gratitude are covered by the masks but it is amazing how smiles can still spill out through our eyes. Do thank our masked fellow citizens crossing your path.
Most gratefully.
Jan Prehn
Madison Lake
