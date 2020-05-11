First I wish to express true appreciation for our heroes on the front lines, our nurses, doctors, first responders, nursing home workers and scientists.
Also all people working in grocery stores, fast food and other restaurants and all doing their jobs to keep us going. Also the faithful pastors doing all they can to feed our souls.
Now, on the other hand, I wish to express my total disgust for the hate Trump letter writers, with their no-facts rantings. And, I am ashamed of our local newspaper, The Free Press. Instead of bringing us all together in this pandemic and offering help and hope, they are using their pages, editorials and political cartoons to spew as much hate as possible against our president.
They don't have the decency to set aside their hate until this crisis is over. People are hurting and dying and the hate and venom continues. A free press ? I think not! The Free Press is tied to the hip with the Democratic Party, spreading their hate for anything Trump. Shame!
Jim Tessien
Mankato
