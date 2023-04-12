The CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) exposes the radical right’s annual hatefest. For 2022, evidenced by CPAC’s hosting and lionizing Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban, it was aggressive, White “Christian” nationalism: bigotry against racial/ethnic minorities, immigrants, refugees and LGBTQs.
CPAC’s 2023 obsession: Virulent transphobia. According to the Independent, “In speech after speech and panel after panel, (CPAC) guests lobbed casual attacks against transgender Americans, made jokes at their expense, or threatened to strip them of their health care and remove them from public life.”
Speaker Michael Knowles said, “for the good of society, ‘transgenderism’ must be eradicated from public life, entirely ... at every level.” That’s genocidal rhetoric, resembling Nazi Germany, which targeted LGBTQs, among others, for mass murder.
Activist Erin Reed notes: banning “transgenderism” is invariably an assault on transgender people. Earlier, Knowles said “transgender people is not a legitimate category,” adding they’re “laboring under a delusion ... we need to correct that delusion.”
Right-wingers: The “delusion” is yours. WMDC (Weaponized, Militant, Domineering “Christian”) ideology (gender is biological, God-assigned, immutable) is dead wrong and equally arrogant. People have the right to decide their own gender identity. WMDCs have no “right” to unilaterally, conclusively decide others’ gender identity for them.
Republicans’ sadistic anti-trans crusade: Approving teachers deliberately misgendering trans students, ensuring students can deadname and misgender classmates unpunished, banning them from sports, forced “outing” to parents, forcing bathroom use violating gender identity, banning gender-affirming medicine for youth — even adults 19-25.
Welcome to Republicans’ tyrannical, hate-drenched, trans-bashing war. How is this not attempted erasing transgender people altogether? Right-wingers, what’s your endgame? Government-sponsored “re-education” camps? Worse? Some WMDCs (Dillon Awes, Joe Jones) have advocated executing LGBTs.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
