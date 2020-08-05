Mankato has been my chosen home for over 40 years — the place I raised my children, worked, served to make it a healthy, beautiful, wonderful place with opportunities for a high quality of life for all.
I have had faith and confidence in the people I have lived and worked with as colleagues, neighbors, friends to live high ideals of compassion, love, acceptance in my community.
But, the shadow of Mankato and southern Minnesota has risen up to taint the light of our community like a cloud of toxic smog. It poisons us all; even those of us fortunate to be born in a white skin.
We benefit unknowingly/unaware from the abundant opportunities in our area, while so many others who don’t look like us “fair ones” find themselves having to always be careful not to “rub us wrong” and suffer the constant prickles or worse. So called opportunities look totally different for our non-European, non-Christian heritage neighbors.
These are challenging times for all of us, but especially so for those who are marginalized. In an effort to embrace all in our community, even those who don’t always feel welcome and included, my beloved spiritual community, Hope Interfaith Center, displayed “Black Lives Matter” lawn signs. At the outset messages appeared online decrying the signs saying “all lives matter.”
Duh. Of course. That’s the point. How ridiculous.
Now those signs have disappeared. How sad. How cowardly. How ignorant. How hurtful.
Fear is the seed of hatred and intolerance. Let’s have courage to face our fears directly. Let’s put a little Love in our hearts, please. Isn’t that what all the world’s great religions preach? That is exactly what this troubled world needs now.
I invite/call upon the leaders and citizens of Mankato to bravely step up, acknowledge and face the racism and inequities that exist here to make this good community great for all of us.
Klea Brewton
St. Peter
