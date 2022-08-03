Why do some people feel they have the right to steal other people's property?
Stolen! A gray-white concrete statue approximately 1.5 to 2 feet tall and about 25 pounds. It is a naked lady with hair covering her body. We call her Lady Godiva. It was stolen on the evening of July 27.
We feel we live in a safe neighborhood in Oxford Cottages. This statue was a precious moments from a special trip and can't be replaced. If you notice something unusual or have any information call 388-6756.
Please return and no questions asked.
Roger and Dee Saman
Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.