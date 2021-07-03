How should we deal with the various foreign dictators?
What is the best solution for the immigration/refugee problem?
How much should we spend on infrastructure when the national budget is deeply in the red?
What should we do about global terrorism?
These are the kinds of questions which confront the president — whoever he/she may be. We tend to criticize our leadership when we disagree with their approach.
Maybe we should recognize that these kinds of questions have no satisfactory answers.
James A. Booker
Mankato
