With the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the traditional arguments are being bandied back and forth.
The "pro-life" side continues its statement that abortion is murder and therefore it is obvious that it should be illegal. Meanwhile, the "pro-choice" side argues that it is a woman's body, and it is her choice about what to do. These sides will never be able to communicate effectively without first understanding what the other side believes.
First, the pro-life side must understand that while they believe that life begins at conception, the pro-choice side does not believe that. Therefore, the argument that abortion is murder is a wasted argument as the pro-choice side does not accept that the zygote/embryo/fetus is a human life. There will never be agreement on this issue.
Therefore, the best rule should be to leave it up to the individual. If you believe that abortion is murder, then don't get an abortion. It's like with anything else. Mind your own business and stay out of other people's lives. It goes along with so many other principles.
If you find a book offensive, don't read it. If you think a podcaster is offensive, don't listen to them. Feel free to voice your opinion in protests and so on to get people to change their minds but don't burn the books, cancel the podcaster, or deny a woman's right to choose what to do with her own body.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
