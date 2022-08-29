A few days ago the headline over the opinion section of the paper said: “Next elections crucial to our history.”
The writer went on to explain why the upcoming election is crucial. The writer explained that it is one party good, one party bad.
I would encourage readers/voters to consider many factors in deciding the direction of their vote. I agree with the writer, this election is crucial.
Several matters come to mind. They are listed in no particular order and may not be all inclusive.
Each topic listed could have several sub-points or could be the lone topic of a lengthy letter.
Matters to consider:
1. Southern border chaos and flow of thousands of migrants into the United States.
2. Flow of illicit drugs into the United States each day.
3. Power of social media to influence thought.
4. Abortion.
5. Public school teachers unions.
6. Dramatic rise in crime throughout the United States.
7. Decline of U.S. military readiness and strength.
8. Criminal rights/victims rights.
9. Incomplete and partial reporting by television news outlets.
10. Public school curriculum.
11. Decline in reading and math scores by students.
12. Management of the COVID pandemic.
13. Student loan debt.
14. Inflation.
15. Fossil fuels.
16. Government spending.
17. Racism.
18. Wokeness.
19. Transgender, restrooms and sports participation.
20. Defund the police.
Besides the many matters listed, a basic question would be: Are you and the country better off than we were two years ago?
Consider that when voting.
Joe Willaert
Mankato
